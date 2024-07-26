Malayalam
Woman manager transfers Rs 20 cr to family accounts, wanted for fraud in Thrissur fin firm

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 26, 2024 10:36 AM IST Updated: July 26, 2024 12:03 PM IST
Dhanya Mohan. Photo: Special Arrangement
Topic | Thrissur

Thrissur: Valappad police have registered a case and started an investigation after a woman employed at a private financial institution embezzled around Rs 20 crore by transferring money to different accounts.  

The complaint has been filed  against Dhanya Mohan, a resident of Thirumala, Kollam. She has been working at the institution for 18 years and served as the assistant general manager. 

According to the complaint, she transferred the money to her family members accounts under the guise of digital personal loans. A lookout notice has been issued to locate Dhanya, who has gone into hiding after the fraud was discovered.

Thrissur Rural SP Navneet Sharma IPS told media that the accused swindled Rs 20 crore from the firm within five years. A special investigation team has been formed for the probe.

