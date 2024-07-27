Heavy rain likely in Kerala; orange alert in 3 districts tomorrow

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday forecast heavy rain in various districts of Kerala till July 30.

The met department issued an orange alert in Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod for Sunday. Yellow alert has been issued for Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram and Wayanad district. (An orange alert indicates very heavy rainfall ranging from 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm within 24 hours, whereas a yellow alert means heavy rainfall ranging from 64.5 to 115.5 mm.)



As per the IMD alert, squally weather, with wind speed ranging from 35 kmph to 45 kmph, and gusting up to 55 kmph, is likely to prevail over the north Kerala coast till July 28.

Yellow alert in districts

July 28 – Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Wayanad

July 29 – Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod

July 30 – Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod

In view of the adverse weather conditions and rough sea, IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea off the Kerala-Karnataka-Lakshadweep coasts till July 28.