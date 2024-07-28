Malayalam
10-year-old leaves home after row with grandmother in Ranni, found by local residents

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 28, 2024 04:23 PM IST
child_assault
Representational Image. Photo: Canva.
Topic | Pathanamthitta

Pathanamthitta: A ten-year-old girl from Konni left her home on Sunday after a feud with her grandmother, triggering tension among locals and police. The incident took place at Valiyakavu in Ranni, where the girl packed her clothes and some money before departing in the wake of an argument.

The young girl was later found crying in Thoolimannu, approximately six kilometres from her home. Concerned local residents learned the details after questioning her.  Recognising her from a photograph shown on TV news, they promptly informed the police. In a swift response, authorities returned the girl to her home.

