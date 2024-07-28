Kerala to witness heavy rain for next 5 days, orange alert in 3 districts

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is likely to witness heavy rain for the next five days, the India Meteorological Department said on Sunday. An orange alert was issued in Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts on Sunday and a yellow alert was issued in Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Malappuram and Wayanad.



Heavy to very heavy rainfall (12cm-20cm) is very likely to occur at isolated places in Kerala on Sunday and heavy rainfall (7cm to 11cm in 24 hours) is very likely to occur at isolated places till Wednesday. Strong surface winds with speed reaching 30-40 gusting to 50 kmph is likely to prevail at isolated places till Monday. The authorities have also warned people residing on coastal areas to remain vigilant due to rough seas.