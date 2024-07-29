Kerala rain: Yellow alert in 5 districts today, holiday for 3 schools in Wayanad's Meppadi

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has declared that Kerala is likely to experience heavy rain over the next five days. A yellow alert was issued for the 5 northern districts of Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod on Monday.

A holiday was declared in three schools in Wayanad's Meppadi following heavy rain in the area. Vallarmala VHSS, Puthumala UP School, Mundakai UP School were closed due to heavy rain and waterlogging. The Chembukadavu bridge in Chalipuzha river was completely inundated in flood waters.

Three shutters of the Pathazhakundu dam will be raised due to the rise in water levels. Authorities have warned the people residing on the banks of Pathazhakundu Cheerpu, Minalur, Kuttiyankavu and Peringanool rivers to excercise caution. A red alert is likely to be decalred at Banasura Sagar.

The IMD forecasts heavy rainfall (7cm-11cm in 24 hours) at isolated places till Wednesday. Additionally, strong surface winds with speeds reaching 30-40 kmph, gusting to 50 kmph, are likely to prevail at isolated places until Monday. Authorities have warned residents in coastal areas to remain vigilant due to rough seas.

A cyclone is currently prevailing over North Chhattisgarh, and a low-pressure trough extends from the north Kerala coast to the south Gujarat coast. These weather conditions have activated the monsoon rains in the state.

Special caution is advised for the coasts of Kannur and Kasaragod due to the possibility of high waves. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Research Center has indicated that the sea is likely to become more turbulent, with high waves of 2.9 to 3.1 meters expected along the Kerala coast and 2.1 to 2.6 meters along the Tamil Nadu coast until 11.30 pm on Tuesday. A high wave alert has also been issued for the coasts of Lakshadweep, Karnataka, and Mahe. Fishermen and coastal residents are urged to exercise special caution.