Kerala rain: IMD revises forecast, red alert in Wayanad and 7 other districts

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala will continue to receive very heavy to extremely heavy rain till August 3, said the India Mereological Department (IMD) on Tuesday. Red alerts were issued for Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod. These eight districts will receive extremely heavy rainfall above 204.4 mm within 24 hours.

Orange alert in districts

July 30 – Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam

July 31 – Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod

August 1 – Kannur, Kasaragod

An orange alert indicates heavy rainfall ranging from 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm in 24 hours.

Yellow alert in districts

July 30 – Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam

July 31 – Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad

August 1 – Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad

August 2- Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod,

August 3 – Kannur, Kasaragod

A yellow alert indicates heavy rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm within 24 hours.

Educational institutions in 12 districts -- Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Malappuram, Palakkad, Thrissur, Idukki, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta -- will remain closed on August 31 (Wednesday) due to heavy rain. The MG University, Kottayam, and the Kerala University, Thiruvananthapuram, have postponed all the exams that were scheduled for Wednesday. All the PSC exams scheduled till Friday were also postponed.

Squally weather with a wind speed of 35 kmph to 45 kmph, gusting to 55 kmph, is likely to prevail over the Kerala coast till July 31, the IMD forecast said. It also alerted rain accompanied by thundershowers in most parts of the state till August 5.

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has indicated that the sea is likely to become more turbulent, with high waves of 2.1 to 2.7 metres expected along the Kerala coast until 11.30 pm on Wednesday. A high wave alert has also been issued for the coasts of Lakshadweep, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.