Heavy rain floods parts of Thrissur, tourist spots including Athirappilly closed for visitors

Thrissur: Several parts of the district were inundated following the heavy rain and flooding on Tuesday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert in the district.

Tourist spots, including Athirappilly waterfalls, have been closed for visitors, the district administration said. Wadakkanchery was among the most affected areas and two tracks at the railway station completely submerged.



The paddy fields surrounding the Uthralikkavu Temple have been inundated due to heavy rain. Areas near Wadakkanchery town such as Chalipadam, Divine Hospital, school grounds, Marath Kunnu, Pullanikad, Kumaranellur Mangalam, and Kallam Kundu are also flooded. Residents from many affected areas have been evacuated to relief camps.

A tree fall on Athirappilly road caused traffic disruptions, while roads in Chelakkara and some houses have been been inundated in the overnight rain. In Malakkappara, a landslip killed two people when debris fell on theor house. The deceased are Rajeshwari and her daughter Jnanapriya.

Shutters of major dams in the district, including Peechi, Vazhani, Peringalkuthu, Poomala, Asurankund and Pathazhakund were raised to release excess water. Follwing heavy inlow, four spillway shutters of Peechi Dam were opened to a height of 150 cm each, while four shutters of Vazhani Dam were opened to 70 cm each, authorities said.

Four shutters of Poomala Dam were opened to 15 cm each, and four shutters of Pathazhakund Dam were opened to 6 cm each. Seven shutters and one sluice gate of Peringalkuthu Dam have also been opened. Officials said that Thunakadavu dam was releasing water to Peringalkuthu and Tamil Nadu's Sholayar dam has begun releasing waters into Kerala's Sholayar.

Forecasting the possibility of a rise in water levels in the low-lying areas on the banks of Chalakudy river, residents have been advised to move to relief camps.