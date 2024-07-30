Wayanad landslide hit school functioning as relief camp, several trapped, says teacher

Wayanad: Three major landslides hit Wayanad in the early hours of Tuesday, trapping several families and killing at least seven people. The Government Vocational Higher Secondary School in Vellarmalla, which was earlier operating as a relief camp, was partially submerged in the landslide.



"One of the landslides hit the densely populated region of Mundakkai. Several children and their families resided in the area. I've been receiving many voice clips from my students' parents saying they were stranded following the landslide. Airlifting seems to be the only way forward," Aneesh, the Hindi teacher at Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, Vellarmalla, told Onmanorama on Tuesday.

"Several families were shifted to the school following a landslide on Monday. It was operating as a relief camp. However, when the rain intensified, many at the camp shifted out. I do not have the exact numbers. A few teachers, including myself, shifted to a safer spot 10 kilometers away on Monday night," he said.

“The school usually functions as a relief camp during heavy rain and landslides. When a landslide occurs in the upper area, the families take shelter in the school. The mud and silt falls into the river, and at times a little water enters the school premises. This is the first time the landslide debris is falling on the school. The ground floor, which includes the higher secondary block, was completely covered,” he said.

The two bridges to the Mundakkai area, locally known as the Chooral Mala Bridge and Mundakkai Bridge, were completely destroyed in the landslide. The panchayat road which leads to Mundakkai is also not motorable.