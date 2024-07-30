Wayanad landslides: Rahul, Priyanka put off visit due to adverse weather

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra put off their scheduled Wednesday morning visit to landslide-hit Wayanad after authorities informed them that they would not be able to land due to incessant rain and adverse weather conditions. The Congress leaders said they would visit the district as soon as possible.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, "Priyanka and I were scheduled to visit Wayanad tomorrow to meet with families affected by the landslide and take stock of the situation. However, due to incessant rains and adverse weather conditions, we have been informed by authorities that we will not be able to land," he added.

In one of the worst natural disasters in Kerala, at least 123 persons were killed and 128 injured in massive landslides triggered by torrential rain in Wayanad on Tuesday. With hundreds trapped under the debris, sparking fears of mounting fatalities, rescue agencies were racing against time to pull out any survivors.

Assuring the people of Wayanad that they would visit the district as soon as possible, Rahul Gandhi said, "In the meantime, we will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide all necessary assistance. Our thoughts are with the people of Wayanad at this difficult time," he said.

In a post on X, Priyanka Gandhi said, "My brothers and sisters in Wayanad, even though we cannot come to Wayanad tomorrow, our hearts are with you at this tragic hour and we are praying for all of you."

Earlier in the day, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi condoled the loss of lives and urged United Democratic Front (UDF) workers to provide all help to those affected. Rahul Gandhi, who represented Wayanad in the 17th Lok Sabha, said he had spoken to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the Wayanad district collector, who assured him that rescue operations were underway.

The former Congress chief expressed deep anguish over the loss of lives in the massive landslides near Meppadi. "My heartfelt condolences go out to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones. I hope those still trapped are brought to safety soon," he had said on X.

"I have spoken to the Kerala chief minister and the Wayanad district collector who assured me that rescue operations are underway. I have requested them to ensure coordination with all agencies, set up a control room and inform us of any assistance needed for the relief efforts," Rahul Gandhi had said. The Congress leader had said, "I will speak to the Union ministers and request them to provide all assistance possible to Wayanad." He urged all UDF workers to assist the administration in the rescue and relief operations.

Priyanka Gandhi had said she was deeply saddened to see the devastation. "My heartfelt condolences and prayers are with all those who have lost loved ones. I hope and pray that everyone is brought to safety as soon as possible," she had said. "I urge the government to take immediate action to expedite relief and rescue operations and request UDF workers to step forward to do all they can to be of support and comfort to all those affected by this tragedy," Priyanka Gandhi had said on X.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha later, Rahul Gandhi demanded the Centre extend all possible support for the rescue and rehabilitation of those affected. Raising the issue during Zero Hour, he also sought enhanced compensation to the next of kin of those killed and restoration of vital transport and communication lines.

Rahul Gandhi won Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli and Kerala's Wayanad seat this time but decided to represent Rae Bareli in the Lok Sabha. Priyanka Gandhi is slated to contest the bypolls in Wayanad whenever they take place.