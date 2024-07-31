Heavy rain: Holiday for educational institutions in 7 districts tomorrow

Kannur: As incessant rainfall continues to lash Kerala, the district authorities have declared a holiday for all educational institutions in Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad, Thrissur on Thursday. The India Meteorological Department predicted that heavy rain would continue in Kerala till August 2 under the influence of an off-shore trough at a mean sea level along south Gujarat to Kerala coasts.



As per the order issued by Kasaragod district collector K Imbasekhar, educational institutions including professional colleges, state, CBSE, ICSE schools, Kendriya Vidyalayas, Anganwadis and madrasas will remain shut on Thursday. In Thrissur and Wayanad, only residential institutions where all students are residing on the campus itself are allowed to function. Tuition centres are also banned from operating classes on Thursday in Thrissur and Kannur districts.

Meanwhile, public and university examinations scheduled for August 1, Thursday will be held without any changes in the three districts. As per the order issued by Thrissur district collector Arjun Pandyan, there will be no changes in the interviews scheduled for August 1.

The India Meteorological Department has sounded a yellow alert in Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts on Thursday.