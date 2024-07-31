Kerala Monsoon Bumper Lottery 2024 Result: First prize ticket MD 769524 sold at Muvattupuzha | Full list of winners

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Lottery Department announced the Monsoon Bumper Lottery 2024 winner at 2 pm on Wednesday. The results were announced at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram.

First Prize (Rs10 crore): MD 769524

Second prize (Rs 10 lakh): MB 292459, MC 322078, ΜΑ 425569, MD 159426, ΜΕ 224661

Third prize (Rs 5 lakh): ΜΑ 668032, MB 592349, MC 136004, MD 421823, ΜΕ 158166

Fourth prize (Rs 3 lakh): ΜΑ 328103, MB 777474, MC 203724, MD 721166, ΜΕ 138340

Fifth prize (Rs 5,000): 0269, 0556, 0617, 0898, 1192, 1225, 1492, 1940, 2885, 3371, 4248, 4400, 4638, 5048, 5554, 6566, 6692, 6813, 6860, 6939, 7164, 7402, 7721, 7907, 7971, 7992, 8364, 8924, A, 9126, 9339

The first prize ticket was sold at Dhanalakshi Lottery in Muvattupuzha. BR-98 was launched on May 29 with a total of 45 lakh tickets printed, each priced at Rs 250. The Monsoon Bumper was issued in six series: MA, MB, MC, MD, ME, and MF.

Meanwhile, the official launch event of the Onam Bumper 2024, which was scheduled for Wednesday, has been postponed due to the Wayanad landslide disaster. Onam Bumper sales will commence on Thursday.