Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Kerala Monsoon Bumper Lottery 2024 Result: First prize ticket MD 769524 sold at Muvattupuzha | Full list of winners

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 31, 2024 02:16 PM IST Updated: July 31, 2024 02:34 PM IST
kerala lottery
Representational Image. Photo: Manorama
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Lottery Department announced the Monsoon Bumper Lottery 2024 winner at 2 pm on Wednesday. The results were announced at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram.

  • First Prize (Rs10 crore): MD 769524
  • Second prize (Rs 10 lakh): MB 292459, MC 322078, ΜΑ 425569, MD 159426, ΜΕ 224661
  • Third prize (Rs 5 lakh): ΜΑ 668032, MB 592349, MC 136004, MD 421823, ΜΕ 158166
  • Fourth prize (Rs 3 lakh): ΜΑ 328103, MB 777474, MC 203724, MD 721166, ΜΕ 138340
  • Fifth prize (Rs 5,000): 0269, 0556, 0617, 0898, 1192, 1225, 1492, 1940, 2885, 3371, 4248, 4400, 4638, 5048, 5554, 6566, 6692, 6813, 6860, 6939, 7164, 7402, 7721, 7907, 7971, 7992, 8364, 8924, A, 9126, 9339

The first prize ticket was sold at Dhanalakshi Lottery in Muvattupuzha. BR-98 was launched on May 29 with a total of 45 lakh tickets printed, each priced at Rs 250. The Monsoon Bumper was issued in six series: MA, MB, MC, MD, ME, and MF.

Meanwhile, the official launch event of the Onam Bumper 2024, which was scheduled for Wednesday, has been postponed due to the Wayanad landslide disaster. Onam Bumper sales will commence on Thursday.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE