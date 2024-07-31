Malayala Manorama launches relief efforts for Wayanad landslide victims

Kottayam: Malayala Manorama has initiated a relief drive to support residents of Chooralmala and Mundakkai in Wayanad, who are enduring hardships after a massive landslide devastated their settlements on Tuesday.

A stock of essential supplies worth Rs 10 lakh has already been dispatched to the disaster site. In collaboration with Malayala Manorama, a 20-member medical team from Baby Memorial Hospital has also been sent to the location.

Hundreds of people affected by the calamity are currently housed in 45 relief camps across the region. These individuals, who lost all their belongings and barely escaped with their lives, reached the camps with the assistance of rescue workers.

Those wishing to contribute aid can send items such as blankets, clothing, sanitary pads, and drinking water through Malayala Manorama. The supplies will be collected at all 11 units of Malayala Manorama starting today and will be transported to the disaster site in special vehicles.

The public is requested to refrain from donating used clothing or other items. Essentials collected by school students under the Nallapadam project will also be dispatched to those in need through this channel.

The receiving centres are: The unit offices of Malayala Manorama at Kottayam, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad, Kannur, Kollam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Kozhikode.