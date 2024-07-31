Air gun attack in TVM: Woman doctor arrested from Kollam

Thiruvananthapuram: The police arrested a pulmonologist in connection with a masked attack on a woman in the city on Tuesday. Dr Deepthi, employed at a private hospital in Kollam, was apprehended at her workplace. She is accused of shooting Shini, an employee of the National Health Mission.

Disguised as a courier delivery agent, Deepthi attacked Shini with an air gun on Sunday. The investigation team also seized the car Deepthi used to flee the scene after attacking Shini. She was taken to the office of the Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner by 6 pm and interrogated until late that night.

According to the police, Deepthi was once a close friend of Sujith, Shini's husband, but they recently ended their friendship. During interrogation, she confessed to the crime, considering Shini an obstacle to her relationship with Sujith, who works in the Maldives.

Deepthi meticulously planned the attack by watching YouTube videos and movies. She created a fake number plate using the vehicle registration number listed on a second-hand car sales website. She then bought an air pistol online and practised using it by watching YouTube tutorials.

Having already known the exact location of Sujith's house, Deepthi decided to disguise herself as a courier delivery agent, believing she could kill Shini at close quarters. On Sunday morning, she drove to Chembakassery Lane via the Chakka-Palkkulangara route and fled the scene through the Chakka bypass after the crime. Following the attack, Deepthi went straight to the hospital in Kollam to create the impression she had been on duty all day.

When media reports indicated that investigators had no leads on the assailant, Deepthi went home, assuming she had evaded capture. However, when images of her car were released to the public, she attempted to abandon the vehicle. It was during this time that she was taken into police custody. Deepthi holds an MD in Pulmonology and a fellowship in critical care. Hospital authorities confirmed that she joined their institution about five months ago as a critical care specialist.

The attack on Shini took place around 8.30 am on Sunday when the assailant, under the pretext of delivering a courier, attacked her after confirming the address. Although Shini's father-in-law, Bhaskaran Nair, offered to accept the letter on her behalf, the woman insisted on handing it directly to Shini.

While Shini was signing to acknowledge receipt of the letter, the assailant pulled an air gun from her bag and shot Shini in the right arm. The perpetrator also fired a couple of shots into the ground before fleeing. At the time of the incident, Shini was alone.