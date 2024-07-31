Waterlogging disrupts traffic on Thrissur-Kuttipuram state highway

Thrissur: Heavy waterlogging disrupted traffic on the Thrissur-Kuttippuram state highway from Tuesday. According to reports, vehicles are not taking service from Choondal bridge due to the flooded road. On Wednesday morning, residents in Choondal area were seen stopping vehicles heading to Thrissur and directing them to opt for Guruvayur-Kanjani road.



The roads, low-lying areas and paddy fields in Kecheri, Choondal and Kunnamkulam areas were flooded after the authorities opened the shutters of the Vazhani dam due to the rise in water level following the heavy rains. Though traffic restrictions have been imposed on two-wheelers and auto-rickshaws from Choondal Bridge to Kechery, even heavy vehicles are unable to ply through this route.

Vehicles ply throguh flooded Kecheri-Choondal road. Photo: Special arrangement

In Thrissur's busy road Puzhakkal, the police are controlling vehicles in front of Nesto Hypermarket. Due to the risk of accidents, many bus services on the route, which typically serve around 150 buses, have been cancelled. The few buses that are running are rerouting through the Alur area. But the road connecting Alur to Thrissur also flooded on Wednesday morning forcing the buses to take the Guruvayur-Kanjani route to reach Thrissur. The police have also implemented security measures at Choondal Centre and the Puzhakkal area leading to Thrissur city, considering the potential danger.