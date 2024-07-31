Grief-stricken Chooralmala | Visual story

Nestled between tea gardens and hemmed by a babbling stream, the Government Vocational Higher Secondary School at Wayanad's Chooralmala in Meppadi panchayat made a picturesque postcard. On July 30, the picture was disfigured by boulders, ravaging the 2km road leading to the school, crushing cars, and razing around 80 houses on either sides. Multiple landslides turned the stream into a violent river that gobbled up the bridge connecting Chooralmala and Mundakkai. At least 100 residents of the street are dead and scores are missing. "Now, the only thing that can be set up here is a stone crusher," said a resident. Photographs: Onmanorama/ Albin Mathew