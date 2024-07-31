Not even once IMD, GSI or CWC issued red alert for landslide-hit Wayanad: Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has laid out 'facts' to refute Union Home Minister Amit Shah's claim that the Centre had given 'early warnings' to landslide-hit Wayanad.

Shah said in the Parliament earlier on the day that the Kerala government ignored the Centre's multiple warnings issued as early as July 23.

Addressing media persons in Thiruvananthapuram, Pinarayi said none of the central government agencies, namely the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Geological Survey of India (GSI) or the Central Water Commission (CWC), issued a red alert ahead of the July 30 landslides that have led to at least 190 dead and no fewer than 225 missing.

"The IMD gave an orange alert for the region, meaning there will be rainfall between 115 mm and 204 mm. But in the 48 hours preceding the landslides, Mundakkai (epicentre) received 572 mm rainfall," Pinarayi said. "Not once did they issue a red alert before the tragedy. IMD issued the first red alert around 6 am, which was after the landslides had hit."

The CM then presented the case of GSI, which has installed a landslide warning system in Wayanad. "It is a central government organisation. On July 29 and 30, GSI issued a green alert."

Then, there is the Central Water Commission, which is "meant to give flood warning". "Between July 23 and 29, the CWC never issued a flood warning for either Iruvazhinji River or Chaliyar River," Pinarayi said. But both these water bodies were flooded in the aftermath and mutilated bodies of landslide victims were found several kilometres away in Malappuram, carried by the Chaliyar.

As for the deployment of NDRF teams, Pinarayi said Kerala had asked for nine NDRF units even before the monsoon, and one of the units was deployed in Wayanad. "These are the facts. What was said in the Parliament were not the facts," Kerala CM said.