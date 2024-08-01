Idukki woman volunteers to breastfeed babies of mothers killed in Wayanad landslide

A woman from Idukki and a mother of two children has volunteered to breastfeed kids who have lost their mothers in the landslide in Wayanad. Bhavana and her husband Sajin Parakara, residents of Upputhara in Idukki, have reached Wayanad. A day ago he posted a message on Facebook as a comment below a post seeking help for Wayanad: “If the kids need breast milk please let me know, my wife is ready.”

Bhavana said that as soon as she heard the shocking news about the loss of human lives, she was worried especially for children whose parents would have gone missing.

Many people are praising the couple for their decision. Bhavana was moved when she came to know that many infants have lost their mothers.

“I am a mother of two children. That is why I volunteered. When I discussed it with my husband, I got all the support,” she said. Bhavana is a mother of two children, aged 4 and four months. Soon after they posted the message on Facebook, a call came from Wayanad. After being told to leave as early as possible, the couple left for Wayanad last night. The couple have decided to stay and help in Wayanad as long as possible. Saji and his wife Bhavana are now at Meppadi camp in Wayanad.