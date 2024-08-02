Forest officials save tribal family from mountain cave in Attamala forest in daring rescue

In the aftermath of the landslide tragedy at Chooralmala, a team of four dedicated forest officials embarked on a daring mission to rescue a tribal family stranded in the Attamala forest. This family, which included four young children, was found sheltering in a cave perched atop a hill overlooking a perilous gorge.



The rescue mission was arduous, taking the officials eight hours to navigate the forest, walking a seven-kilometer round trip. The team was led by Kalpetta Range Forest Officer Ashif Keloth and included Mundakkayam Section Forest Officer Jayachandran, Kalpetta Range Beat Forest Officer K Anil Kumar, and Kalpetta Rapid Response Team member Anoop Thomas. Ashif Keloth shares the details of their life-risking mission with Manorama Online.

“On the day the landslide struck Wayanad, we encountered a woman and a child, who appeared to be around four years old, within the forest. When asked about their presence, the woman claimed they were just wandering. However, we knew that they were searching for food. Unable to procure any rice, the woman and child were preparing to retreat deeper into the forest then.

“Two days later, on Thursday, we saw the same woman and child again, still hungry and in desperate need of food. Unlike previous encounters, they did not flee from the outsiders. Our team quickly sheltered them and provided a blanket for warmth. A doctor was summoned to the scene, who confirmed that neither the woman nor the child had any major health issues.

Gradually, through careful inquiry, the woman revealed her name as Shantha and mentioned that her family lived in the Erattukundu Ooru (settlement) in Chooralmala. Besides the child found with her, Shantha disclosed that her husband and three other children were residing in a cave within the settlement.

Forest officials after rescuing tribal family from Attamala forest. Photo: Ashif Keloth

“Knowing the risks posed by the heavy rains, the team was concerned for the family’s safety and resolved to relocate them to a safer area. Armed with a rope taken from the nearby Attamala church, we set out for Erattukundu. Upon arrival, we realised the treacherous nature of the terrain: steep declines, dense fog, and slippery rocks from the relentless downpours. The gorge was so deep that a fall would make even the retrieval of dead body impossible.

“Undeterred, we used the rope to reach the remote location, approximately seven kilometers away. The rope was secured to a sturdy tree and carefully descended, inching their way down the steep slope without a single flat spot to rest. After a gruelling four-hour descent, we finally reached the cave.

“To our relief, they spotted smoke wafting from within the cave. Inside, we found Krishnan, Shantha’s husband, sitting in a corner, while the three children, aged one, two, and three, were eating some fruit. The children, completely naked, were vulnerable to the elements. Although we remain resilient even to most heart-breaking scene, the sight in the cave was emotionally overwhelming and tears rolled down our cheeks.

“Cradling the infants in arms, the team provided warmth, food, and water. Our next challenge was to persuade Krishnan to leave the cave for a safer location. The family was so fearful of outsiders that they refused to interact with the outside world. We knew they would only be willing to leave the cave if we could tactfully persuade them. Krishnan finally agreed to come out after we told him that Shantha had developed some health issues and was waiting for him in the valley. We tore the bedsheet we had into three pieces and secured each of the three infants to the bodies of Anoop, Anil, and Krishnan.

“Climbing back up the path was an even bigger challenge than descending. Throughout the steep climbs and declines, we had to repeatedly untie and retie the rope. At one point, when the rope was about to break, we risked our lives by dangling from the top of a tree to fix it. It took us another four and a half hours to complete the return journey.

“Once we reached the hilltop, Krishnan and the infants were taken to the Anti-Poaching Camp of the Forest Department. However, the food intended for them had not yet arrived, so we fed them some Irumban puli (Averrhoa bilimbi) collected nearby. By this time, darkness had already set in. Shantha and the older child were being accommodated at a location about two kilometres from the camp. Knowing that Shantha would not come with us at night, we sent a female Beat Forest Officer, Shishina, to her. She informed Shantha that Krishnan and the children were waiting at the camp and brought her there.

“We accommodated the family overnight at the camp, providing utensils and other essentials. Despite our efforts, we were worried that the family might return to the cave before we returned to the camp the next morning. After all, it was the first time the younger children had ever seen other humans since birth.

“Fortunately, that did not happen. The family was still at the camp when we arrived the next day. We brought more food and clothing, and the children were delighted to receive brand-new shoes. It was the first time they had ever worn shoes. Whether it was because we had fed them when they were hungry or given them warmth in the biting cold, the children smiled at us, their innocent joy easing the pain of our injuries from the mission. Those smiles have indeed made our hardship worthwhile,” Ashif Keloth said.