How a 40-day-old baby and her brother survived the Wayanad landslide

Meppadi: Amidst the devastation in Chooralmala, Potammal house offers a glimmer of hope. Two children, 40-day-old Anara and 6-year-old Muhammad Hayan, survived the catastrophic landslide that destroyed their home. Six family members, including their mother Tanzeera, grandmother Amina and great grandmother Pathumma, were swept away by the gushing waters.



In a desperate bid to save her baby, Tanzeera clung to the terrace of a nearby building with Anara in her arms. As the floodwaters surged, Anara slipped from Tanzeera's grasp, but she managed to catch the baby's hand. However, the baby's arm was injured. Meanwhile, Hayan was carried 100 meters away by the current. Fortunately, rescue workers found him hanging from a wire on a well and saved him. While Tanzeera rejoices in the survival of her children, she remains in shock over the loss of her mother and grandmother.