Mannuthy Police seizes 5,000 packets of banned tobacco products

The Mannuthy Police on Saturday seized 5,000 packets of banned tobacco products in a lorry from Kasaragod. Three persons were taken into custody after the vehicle was intercepted on the national highway in a joint operation that had the support of the District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) of the Thrissur City Police.

The tobacco products were packed in more than ten large sacs and concealed under a tarpaulin to avoid detection.

A team of the Thrissur Railway Police pose with bottles of illicit liquor seized on the platform. Photo: Special arrangement

According to the police, the products were purchased in bulk from Karnataka and were meant for wholesale distribution in various districts in Kerala. The lorry was seized on returning to Thrissur after delivering goods in the Palakkad district.

The Mannuthy Police are interrogating those in custody to determine the source of tobacco products and the network in Kerala.

Two held with illicit liquor at railway station

Meanwhile, two persons were apprehended by the Railway Police at Thrissur Railway Station with 30 bottles of illicit liquor. The accused are Sajith, 27, and Rajesh, 42, residents of Vaniyamkulam in Palakkad district. Following inspection, the liquor was found to be manufactured in Goa. The contraband was discovered when the police searched the duo who behaved suspiciously on the platform.