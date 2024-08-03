Wayanad landslides: Congress to build 100 houses, Left MLAs to contribute nearly Rs 50 lakh to CMDRF

Wayanad: Numerous people stepped forward on Saturday to aid the survivors of the Wayanad landslides by donating to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF). The Vishwashanthi Foundation, with actor Mohanlal as a member, pledged Rs 3 crore for rehabilitation efforts, while Cochin Shipyard agreed to donate Rs 1 crore to support the hilly district.

The Congress party will construct 100 houses in Wayanad. Meanwhile, the CPM MLAs contributed Rs 50,000 each and CPI MLAs donated Rs 1 lakh each to the CMDRF.

The notable contributions of the day

• Vishwashanthi Foundation – Rs 3 crore

• Cochin Shipyard Limited – Rs 1 crore

• Muhammed Ali, Seashore Group - Rs 50 lakh

• Pothys Retail Ltd – Rs 50 lakh

• Deshabhimani employees - Rs 50 lakh

• TCC - Rs 20 lakh

• Al Muqtadir Group - Rs 10 lakh

• Palluruthy Service Co-operative Bank - Rs 10 lakh

• Thrikkakara Municipal Co-operative Hospital - Rs 10 lakh

• Cable TV Operators Association - Rs 10 lakh

• Writer T Padmanabhan - Rs 5 lakh

• Actor Joju George - Rs 5 lakh

• Singer Rimi Tomy - Rs 5 lakh

• Influencer couple Jisma & Vimal - Rs 2 lakh

• CPM MLAs - Rs 50,000 each

• CPI MLAs - Rs 1 lakh each

• Pinarayi Vijayan – 1 lakh

• Ramesh Chennithala - Rs 50,000

Support for constructing houses

• Congress - 100

• Karnataka govt - 100

• Kozhikode Business Club - 50

• NSS - 150

• Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala - 10

• Prathidhwani (IT employees welfare organisation) - 2