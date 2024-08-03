Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Scale of destruction unimaginable: Mohanlal after visit to army camp, landslide-hit areas in Wayanad

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 03, 2024 09:48 AM IST Updated: August 03, 2024 11:35 AM IST
Mohanlal
Mohanlal during a visit to Wayanad. Photo: Manorama
Topic | Wayanad

Meppadi: Malayalam actor Mohanlal congratulated the Indian Army for its commendable work in the landslide-hit Wayanad on Saturday. He was speaking to the media after arriving at the Territorial Army base camp.

"One can understand the scale of destruction only after visiting the site. I'm extremely grateful to the Army and other volunteers for their relief work. We'll also donate Rs 3 crore from Viswasanthi Foundation for rehabilitation work in the area," Mohanlal, who is a Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army, said.

After holding discussions with army officials, he visited Mundakkai, Punchirimattom regions which were affected by the landslides. He spent around 10 minutes in Mundakkai region. Director Major Ravi also accompanied the actor to the disaster-hit zones.

Lt Colonel Mohanlal is a part of the 122 Infantry Battalion, which is leading the search operation in Wayanad.  He travelled to Wayanad by road from Kozhikode and held talks with army officers.

Search operations in Wayanad started early Saturday with more than 1,300 rescuers, heavy machinery and sophisticated equipment being deployed to look for survivors from the ravages of the landslides that have killed more than 200 people. More than 300 people were killed in the massive landslides that hit Wayanad district in the wee hours of July 30.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE