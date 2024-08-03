Meppadi: Malayalam actor Mohanlal congratulated the Indian Army for its commendable work in the landslide-hit Wayanad on Saturday. He was speaking to the media after arriving at the Territorial Army base camp.

"One can understand the scale of destruction only after visiting the site. I'm extremely grateful to the Army and other volunteers for their relief work. We'll also donate Rs 3 crore from Viswasanthi Foundation for rehabilitation work in the area," Mohanlal, who is a Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army, said.

After holding discussions with army officials, he visited Mundakkai, Punchirimattom regions which were affected by the landslides. He spent around 10 minutes in Mundakkai region. Director Major Ravi also accompanied the actor to the disaster-hit zones.

Lt Colonel Mohanlal is a part of the 122 Infantry Battalion, which is leading the search operation in Wayanad. He travelled to Wayanad by road from Kozhikode and held talks with army officers.

Search operations in Wayanad started early Saturday with more than 1,300 rescuers, heavy machinery and sophisticated equipment being deployed to look for survivors from the ravages of the landslides that have killed more than 200 people. More than 300 people were killed in the massive landslides that hit Wayanad district in the wee hours of July 30.