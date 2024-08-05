Amoebic meningoencephalitis confirmed in one in TVM, 4 others develop high fever after entering pond

Neyyatinkara: After a young man died of amoebic meningoencephalitis following a bath in a pond, four more people who entered the same water body have developed high fever. One of them, who is currently being treated at the Government Medical College Hospital, has been diagnosed with amoebic encephalitis, hospital authorities reported. The health department has collected water samples for testing.



Anish (26) from Plavarathala, Achu (25) from Poothamcode, Harish (27), and Dhanush (26) from Bodhinagar are all undergoing treatment at the Medical College Hospital. Among them, Anish has been diagnosed with brain fever, while the others have reported similar symptoms. Akhil (Appu-27), who had a fever 10 days before his death on July 23, also experienced severe headaches, according to his relatives.

Ten years ago, Akhil suffered a serious head injury after falling from a tree and was treated with surgery at Kolanchery Malankara Medical College Hospital. His relatives sought treatment at the same hospital to determine if his recent symptoms were related to the old injury. He died in the intensive care unit of the Medical College Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. Doctors confirmed that his death was due to a brain infection.

Akhil and the others had bathed in Kavinkulam near Kannaravila in the Athiyannoor panchayat. Bathing in the pond is now strictly prohibited as per health department instructions, and a notice board has been erected to inform the public.