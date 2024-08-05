Malappuram students donate 1 tonne rice from their harvest to Wayanad landslide survivors

Malappuram: The students at IU HSS Parappur in Malappuram district donated 1,000 kg of rice from their harvest to those affected by the massive landslides in Wayanad. The students cultivated paddy as part of an agricultural project. Besides rice, the students also handed over 75 kg of rice powder to Malappuram District Collector V R Vinod.

"On witnessing the plight of Wayanad residents, our students willingly came up to contribute to support the relief efforts," said A Mammu, headmaster of the school. The market value of the produce donated by the students is around Rs 80,000.

Collector Vinod lauded the students' efforts and urged other schools to follow suit. He also inquired with the school management about the possibility of aiding in constructing a house for those who lost their home in the Wayanad tragedy.

The students began cultivating rice, last year, on 4.5 acres of paddy fields near the school. The project called 'Njarum Chorum' was guided by local farmer Veerabhadran and supported by the Pada Sekhara Samithi, a local farmers’ collective. IU HSS procured over 10,000 kg of rice this year. Most of the harvest was used to make rice powder and other edible products.