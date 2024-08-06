This elderly woman’s secret savings for her husband’s surgery withstood landslide

At a relief camp in Meppadi, we saw a 65-year-old woman keep on insisting to go home in Chooralmala. Her reason was kept secret, only hinting that she had something important to do there. Faced with her determination and innocence, the authorities reluctantly allowed her to leave. As she was about to depart on her son’s motorcycle, we asked her about the reasons for going home. Her responses revealed a touching story of love and care, though we will keep her identity anonymous.

Q: Why do you want to go to Chooralmala now?

A: If I tell you the reason, wouldn’t you spread it to everyone?

Q: Then how about not revealing your name or any other details to anyone?

A: My husband is suffering from a hernia and has been in severe pain. I’ve saved some money over time to fund his surgery. I also have some gold ornaments. (She then lowers her voice to a whisper.) It’s Rs 50,000 and five sovereigns of gold. We were planning to conduct the surgery once the rainy season ended.

Q: Why don’t you send your son alone to get it?

A: No, he wouldn’t be able to find it. I’ve hidden it in a secret place. No, it’s not stolen from anywhere. I saved money by working under the employment guarantee scheme and as a labourer in cardamom plantations.

Q: Now that your son knows about it, what did he say?

A: He said that what I did was an unnecessary thing. If I had told my children, they could have arranged everything for us. But I saved money, thinking there shouldn’t be any burden on them.

Q: Is your house still there?

A: I don’t know. I have to go and see for myself. My son said the house is still standing.

Q: Why don’t you wait until normalcy returns to Chooralmala?

A: That won’t be enough. I’ve heard in the camp that thieves are on the prowl in those areas. I need to get there before they do.

With that, she got onto her son’s motorcycle and left. Sometime later, we called her son to check in. He confirmed that while the house had become uninhabitable but the money and gold were still safe.