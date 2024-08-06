KSEB to supply free electricity to consumers in disaster-hit areas for 6 months

Thiruvananthapuram: Power Minister K Krishnankutty on Tuesday said the KSEB (Kerala State Electricity Board) will not levy electricity charges from consumers residing in the landslide-hit areas of Wayanad for six months.

Consumers living in Wards 10, 11 and 12 of Meppadi panchayat, which include Chooralmala Exchange, Chooralmala Tower, Mundakkai, KK Nair, Ambedkar Colony, Attamala and Attamala Pump transformers, will be supplied free electricity for six months.

The minister said: "The Board has also been instructed not to collect outstanding dues, if any, from the consumers residing in these areas. Around 1,139 consumers will benefit from this decision. KSEB in its survey found that 385 houses were destroyed in the landslides."