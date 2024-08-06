One night, 11 lives: Noufal stares at loneliness after losing wife, children, parents in Mundakkai

Wayanad: When he sat down on what seemed to be the remains of a home in landslide-hit Mundakkai, tears streamed down his face like a child overwhelmed by sorrow. The emptiness he felt was immeasurable as he longed for the voices he would never hear again.



Kalathingal Noufal had lost eleven members of his family in a single night- his wife Sajna, his three children, his father Kunjumoideen, his mother Ayesha, his brother Mansoor, Mansoor's wife Muhsina, and their three children.

Noufal, who worked in Oman, returned to his homeland the moment he received a call from a relative. For three days, he waited in a relief camp in Meppadi, desperate to reach the location where his home once stood. It wasn't until Monday that he finally made it there.

On that tragic night, Noufal's family had moved to Mansoor's house, located close to Vellarimala where the landslide began, believing it to be safer. As Noufal's parents were living with his family, they too had sought refuge in Mansoor's home.

So far, only the bodies of his parents, his eldest daughter Nafla Nasrin, Mansoor's wife Muhsina, and their daughter Ayishamina have been found. His wife Sajna, daughters Nihal and Isha Mahrin, and Mansoor and his children Shehla and Shefna are still missing.