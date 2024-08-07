CIAL gold seizure: DRI nabs two more health staff and their link to smuggling cartel

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has informed that it has made a breakthrough in the investigation into a recent gold seizure at the Cochin International Airport (CIAL), which led to the arrest of a healthcare worker.

Kumbalangi native Libin had been arrested in the first week of July with 1.4 kg of gold worth Rs 1 crore that he received from a carrier who landed from Abu Dhabi. On Tuesday, the DRI arrested three men, including two more former healthcare staff linked to CIAL.

They are Pathanamthitta native Sethu Santhosh and Malayatoor native Gokul, who worked with the health wing in CIAL. Malayatoor native Jerin Baiju, a member of a gold smuggling gang, who, according to the DRI, had introduced the healthcare workers to the smuggling cartel, is the other accused.

The trio was produced before the ACJM Economic Offences Court and remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.