Four-day pvt bus strike leaves commuters in Kuttiadi in lurch; rights panel seeks report

Kozhikode: The state Human Rights Commission has sought a report from the district administration on the issue of a four-day strike by private bus operators in the Kuttiadi-Kozhikode route that affected hundreds of commuters.

The strike that went on from last Sunday till Wednesday was in protest of an assault on a private bus driver by passengers of a car. Lineesh, the driver of bus 'Ajwa' had collapsed on the road after a beating last Saturday.

The HRC has sought reports from the district collector of Kozhikode, the Police Inspector General of the North Zone and the Regional Transport Commissioner. They have been given 14 days to respond.

The Commission's action was prompted by media reports highlighting the plight of commuters. It also received a complaint from a passengers' association that said the strike hindered the public's right to commute freely.

The Commission said an intimation should have been given to the district collector seven days prior. Or if it was a flash strike, the same must have been limited to a day, the Commission noted. The strike was supported by various trade unions, including CITU and BMS.