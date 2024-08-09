Wayanad landslides: Govt announces emergency financial aid; each family in relief camps to get Rs 10,000

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Friday announced that it will provide financial support to the people who have lost their homes entirely in the recent landslides in Mundakkai and Chooralmala hamlets of Wayanad district. This assistance provided for helping the survivors to relocate to a new place will be available to all those affected by the disaster in these areas. Each family housed in the relief camps will get an emergency financial aid of Rs 10,000.



In a statement, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said that the government will provide a daily allowance of Rs 300 to adults in families who have lost their source of income due to the disaster. This benefit will be limited to two members per family, except in cases where a family member is seriously ill or hospitalised, in which case the benefit will be extended to three members. This assistance will be provided for a maximum of 30 days.

House damaged in landslide at Mundakkai. Photo: Manorama

The government is also exploring the possibility of providing housing facilities in government-owned or public-owned properties for those who have lost their homes in the disaster. The district collector has been asked to submit a report on this matter, and once the report is received, the government will fix the rent and provide assistance accordingly. On Thursday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that 91 government quarters will be allotted to shift the survivors from relief camps.

The massive landslides that occurred on July 30 in the hill district have killed over 400 people and displaced thousands. As per official reports, over 120 people are still missing.