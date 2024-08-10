Wayanad landslides: 3 bodies airlifted from near Kanthanpara falls on day 12 of search

Wayanad: On the 12th day since the fatal landslides in Wayanad, three bodies and two body parts were recovered in a daring mission carried out in the rocky creeks of Anayadikkappu near the Kanthanpara Waterfalls.

The helicopter made two attempts before the bodies were airlifted from the steep terrain downstream of Soochippara Waterfalls. According to reports, the search team located the bodies Friday afternoon, but could not recover them due to adverse weather.

The helicopter landed at St Mary’s College Ground at Sulthan Bathery as the SKMJ Higher Secondary School Ground in Kalpetta was reserved for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit. The bodies were later shifted to the Community Health Centre at Meppadi by road.

The two body parts were recovered from the location in the evening. The search team will resume its mission at 8 am on Sunday with the help of army personnel. Considering the safety of the participants, only those who register before 9 am will be included in the search team, authorities said.

The authorities have sought help from local people who are familiar with the region. The terrain along the run of the river has more than a dozen waterfalls. Meanwhile, the search in the landslide-hit zones of Mundakkai and Chooralmala will continue on Sunday.

As per official data, 229 dead bodies and 198 body parts have been recovered from various parts of the disaster zones and downstream, even as far as Pothukallu in River Chaliyar.