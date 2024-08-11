Malayalam
18-year-old collapses, dies during football match in Thrissur

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 11, 2024 05:49 PM IST
thrissur youth
Madhav S Pothuval (18). Photo: Special Arrangement
Topic | Thrissur

Thrissur: An 18-year-old collapsed and died while playing football on the turf in Pension Moola, Chembukkavu here. The deceased, Madhav S Pothuval, was a first-year BCom student at St. Thomas College, Thrissur.

The incident occurred on Saturday when Madhav collapsed during a football match. Despite his teammates immediately rushing him to a nearby private hospital, he could not be saved.

Madhav is survived by his father, Sunil Pothuval, a court officer at the High Court, his mother, Poornima, and his younger brother, Manav.

