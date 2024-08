Kochi: Customs Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) officials at the Cochin International Airport (CIAL) seized gold ornaments worth Rs 33 lakh from a passenger from Doha on Monday.

The passenger, Noshad, a native of Kozhikode, concealed the gold within the soles of the shoes. Noshad was intercepted at the exit gate, where officials found eight gold chains weighing approximately 466.5 grams. Further investigation is underway.