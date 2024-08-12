Malayalam
No Onam leave for police officers in Pathanamthitta, orders SP

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 12, 2024 11:18 PM IST
Topic | Pathanamthitta

Pathanamthitta: Police officers in the district will not be granted leave for Onam on September 15, ordered Pathanamthitta SP V Ajith. 

According to Ajith, the cops under his jurisdiction are prohibited from taking leave on any day between September 14 and 18. The order came after several officers applied for extended leave during the festival season.

“There are a limited number of police personnel in Pathanamthitta and it is not feasible to ensure adequate security during the Onam holidays with the current manpower,” the SP said.

