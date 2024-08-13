Gold theft in Thrissur, two held from Idukki

Thrissur: A month after gold worth Rs 42 lakhs was stolen from the workers of a jewellery manufacturing unit in Thrissur, police have arrested two accused in the case.

Sampson Peter (21), alias Paki, from Palliparambil House in Karikkode Thekkumbhagam Desam, Idukki, and Nandu Deepu (21) from Padikkachikunnel House, Karinkunnam, Idukki were arrested from Moolamattom in Idukki district. Sampson Peter is an accused in three cases at Thodupuzha and Karimkunnam police stations, while Nandu has cases against him at Kaliyar, Thodupuzha, Karinkunnam, Kottayam and Konni police stations.

The incident occurred in July. Workers from a gold wholesale store in Aluva were called to the "Nearest Room" lodge near the KSRTC bus stand in Thrissur under the pretext of purchasing jewellery. The suspects then attacked them and stole the gold. The stolen gold, weighing 637 grams and valued at Rs 42 lakh, belonged to Askar Safin, a resident of Aluva. The workers, Shamir and Basil Shaheed, were injured in the attack.

One of the suspects, Ranjith from Malayinkeezhu, was overpowered by the public at the scene and handed over to the police. Basil Shaheed sustained injuries to his chest, and Shamir was stabbed in his right shoulder.