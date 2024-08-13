Wayanad landslides: Kerala govt allots Rs 6,000 as monthly rent for survivors

Wayanad: The state government will allot an amount up to Rs 6,000 as monthly rent for the survivors of Wayanad landslides currently staying in relief camps when they shift to rental houses. Those survivors who shift to houses of relatives will also be allotted Rs 6,000 per month.

According to an order issued by the Disaster Management department, monthly rent won't be allotted to those who shift to places under government ownership or to places given free of cost by private owners. Monthly rent won't allowed in cases where accommodation for survivors will be arranged via sponsorship. However in cases where partial sponsorship is availed, an amount up to Rs 6,000 can be availed as monthly rent, the order said.

The amount required for monthly rent will be availed from the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF).

The government has recently allocated Rs 10,000 as emergency fund for all families affected by the landslide who are presently housed in relief camps. This amount will be met from the state disaster response fund and the CMDRF.

The financial aid will be given to people in wards 10,11 and 12 at Meppadi gram panchayat in Vellarimala village, Vythiri taluk. An amount of Rs 300 per day was allotted to one member of the family which has lost means of livelihood for a total of 30 days. If these families have bed-ridden members in hospitals, one additional member will be eligible for Rs 300 per day. This amount will be met from the CMDRF.