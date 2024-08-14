Major reshuffle in Kerala Police Department, IPS transfers announced | Check full list

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has announced an immediate reshuffle of several IPS officers across various districts and special units.

While former Wayanad police chief Narayanan T was appointed as Kozhikode city police commissioner, Alappuzha district police chief Chaitra Teresa John was transferred to post of Kollam city police commissioner. Shilpa D, Anuj Paliwal and Nidhinraj P were appointed as new District Police Chiefs in Kasaragod, Kozhikode Rural and Kannur Rural respectively. Taposh Basumatary and Shahul Hameed will the new Wayanad and Kottayam police chiefs.

This change follows recent top-level appointments. In the recent reshuffle, S Sreejith was appointed as ADGP at Police Headquarters, replacing A Akbar, who will now serve as the Transport Commissioner. Yogesh Gupta, Managing Director of the Beverages Corporation, has been named Vigilance Director, while Harshita Attalluri, IG at Police Headquarters, becomes the new MD of Bevco. Sheik Darvesh Sahib, the DGP, will assume additional responsibilities as Chairman of the Kerala Police Housing Corporation, with J Jayanath taking over as the new MD. C. Nagarajalu, the former CMD of the Kerala Police Housing Corporation, is now IG of the Thiruvananthapuram Crime Branch. S Ajitha Begum, previously DIG of the Thrissur Range, will serve as DIG of the Thiruvananthapuram Range, while Thomson Jose, DIG of the Kannur Range, will also oversee the Thrissur Range.

The key appointments in the new circular issued by the General Administration Department on Wednesday include:

1. Rajpal Meena IPS (KL:2007)

- Previous Position: Deputy Inspector General of Police & Commissioner of Police, Kozhikode City

- New Position: Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kannur Range

2. Narayanan T IPS (KL:2011)

- Previous Position: District Police Chief, Wayanad

- New Position: Commissioner of Police, Kozhikode City

3. Karthick K IPS (KL:2011)

- Previous Position: District Police Chief, Kottayam

- New Position: Superintendent of Police, Vigilance & Anti-Corruption Bureau (Headquarters)

4. Chaitra Teresa John IPS (KL:2015)

- Previous Position: District Police Chief, Alappuzha

- New Position: Commissioner of Police, Kollam City

5. Vivek Kumar IPS (KL:2017)

- Previous Position: Commissioner of Police, Kollam City

- New Position: Additional Inspector General of Police (Procurement)

6. Sujith Das S IPS (KL:2015)

- Previous Position: Superintendent of Police, Anti-Terrorist Squad (Operations), Ernakulam

- New Position: District Police Chief, Pathanamthitta

7. Santhosh KV IPS (KL:2015)

- Previous Position: Commandant, Malabar Special Police

- New Position: Vigilance Officer, Excise Department (State deputation)

8. Kuriakose VU IPS (KL:2015)

- Previous Position: Principal, Police Training College

- New Position: Superintendent of Police, Crime Branch, Ernakulam

9. Sunil ML IPS (KL:2015)

- Previous Position: Superintendent of Police, State Special Branch, Thiruvananthapuram Range

- New Position: Superintendent of Police, Anti-Terrorist Squad (Operations), Ernakulam

10. Arvind Sukumar IPS (KL:2016)

- Previous Position: District Police Chief, Kozhikode Rural

- New Position: Superintendent of Police, Economic Offences Wing, Thiruvananthapuram Range

11. Shilpa D IPS (KL:2016)

- Previous Position: Assistant Inspector General of Police (Procurement)

- New Position: District Police Chief, Kasaragod

12. Gopakumar KS IPS (KL:2016)

- Previous Position: Superintendent of Police, Economic Offences Wing, Thiruvananthapuram Range

- New Position: Additional Commissioner of Excise (Admin) (State deputation)

13. Bijoy P IPS (KL:2016)

- Previous Position: District Police Chief, Kasaragod

- New Position: Principal, Police Training College

14. Raju AS IPS (KL:2016)

- Previous Position: Superintendent of Police, Crime Branch, Thrissur

- New Position: Commandant, Malabar Special Police

15. Ajith V IPS (KL:2016)

- Previous Position: District Police Chief, Pathanamthitta

- New Position: Special Officer to the Additional Director General of Police, Law & Order

16. Aji KK IPS (KL:2016)

- Previous Position: Superintendent of Police, V&ACB, Southern Range, Thiruvananthapuram

- New Position: Superintendent of Police, State Special Branch, Thrissur Range

17. Hemalatha IPS (KL:2017)

- Previous Position: District Police Chief, Kannur Rural

- New Position: Commandant, Rapid Response and Rescue Force Battalion

18. Sunilkumar V IPS (KL:2017)

- Previous Position: Superintendent of Police, NRI Cell, PHQ

- New Position: Chief Vigilance Officer, Travancore Devaswom Board (State deputation)

19. Nidhinraj P IPS (KL:2019)

- Previous Position: Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law & Order and Traffic, Thiruvananthapuram City

- New Position: District Police Chief, Kozhikode Rural

20. Anuj Paliwal IPS (KL:2019)

- Previous Position: Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law & Order and Traffic, Kozhikode City

- New Position: District Police Chief, Kannur Rural

21. BV Vijaya Bharat Reddy IPS (KL:2019)

- Previous Position: Superintendent of Police, Telecom

- New Position: Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law & Order and Traffic, Thiruvananthapuram City

22. Farash T IPS (KL:2019)

- Previous Position: Commandant, RRRF Battalion

- New Position: Superintendent of Police, Special Operations Group

23. Taposh Basumatary IPS (KL:2019)

- Previous Position: Superintendent of Police, Special Operations Group

- New Position: District Police Chief, Wayanad

24. Shahul Hameed A IPS (KL:2020)

- Previous Position: Commandant, India Reserve Battalion

- New Position: District Police Chief, Kottayam

25. Mohammed Nadeemuddin IPS (KL:2020)

- Previous Position: Commandant, KAP I Battalion

- New Position: Commandant, India Reserve Battalion

26. Nakul Rajendra Deshmukh IPS (KL:2020)

- Previous Position: Commandant, Kerala Armed Women Police Battalion

- New Position: Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law & Order 2, Thiruvananthapuram City

27. Arun K Pavithran IPS (KL:2020)

- Previous Position: Commandant, KAP IV Battalion

- New Position: Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law & Order and Traffic, Kozhikode City

28. Juvvanapudi Mahesh IPS (KL:2020)

- Previous Position: Superintendent of Police, Railways

- New Position: Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law & Order 2, Kochi City

Here's a list of IPS officers filling existing vacancies:

- KK Markose IPS: Superintendent of Police, Special Investigation Unit-II, V&ACB, Thiruvananthapuram

- A Abdul Rashi IPS: Commandant, Special Armed Police (SAP)

- PC Sajeevan IPS: Superintendent of Police, Central Unit-III, Crime Branch, Kozhikode

- VG Vinodkumar IPS: Superintendent of Police, Special Investigation Unit-I, V&ACB, Thiruvananthapuram

- PA Mohammed Arif IPS: Superintendent of Police, Special Cell, V&ACB Ernakulam

- A Shanawaz IPS: Superintendent of Police (Intelligence), State Special Branch

- S Deva Manohar IPS: Superintendent of Police, Information, Communication, and Technology

- Mohamed Shafi K IPS: Commandant, Kerala Armed Women Police Battalion

- B Krishna Kumar (Sr) IPS: Superintendent of Police, Railways

- K Salim IPS: Assistant Director (Police Science), Kerala Police Academy

- TK Subrahmannian IPS: Superintendent of Police, Special Cell, V&ACB, Thiruvananthapuram

- KV Mahesh Das IPS: Superintendent of Police, Central Unit-I, Crime Branch, Thiruvananthapuram

- KK Moideenkutty IPS: Superintendent of Police, Crime Branch, Kozhikode & Wayanad

- SR Jyothishkumar IPS: Superintendent of Police, Telecom

- VD Vijayan IPS: Commandant, Kerala Armed Police, 5th Battalion

- P Vahid IPS: Superintendent of Police (Security), State Special Branch

- Mohanachandran Nair MP IPS: District Police Chief, Alappuzha