Heavy rain to continue in Kerala; orange alert in 2 districts today

Thiruvananthapuram: Heavy rain accompanied by gusty winds and lightning will continue to batter Kerala till August 20 under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over the northeast Arabian Sea and north Kerala coast. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Kerala will receive extremely heavy rainfall till Saturday and heavy rainfall till Monday. In view of the rain forecast, IMD has sounded an orange alert for Idukki and Pathanamthitta districts on Friday. Meanwhile, all other districts are placed under a yellow alert.



Orange alert in districts

August 16: Idukki, Pathanamthitta

August 17: Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad

Yellow alert

August 16: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod

August 17: Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kannur, Kasaragod

August 18: Pathanamthitta, Kottyam, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod

August 19: Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam

KSDMA issues general advisory

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has appealed to the people to stay vigilant to avoid accidents during lightning and strong winds. People are advised to avoid taking shelter under trees, hoardings and electric poles during rain. In the general advisory to the public, KSDMA appealed public to contact 1912 of KSEB control room or 1077 of the district disaster management authority's control room if they find any broken power line.

Those engaged in works like milk or newspaper delivery in the early morning should exercise extreme caution while travelling through waterlogged roads. Construction workers must suspend all work during heavy rain and strong winds.