Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Kerala govt sanctions Rs 225 cr to Supplyco for market intervention during Onam season

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 16, 2024 12:37 PM IST
Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal. Photo: Manorama
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Finance Minister KN Balagopal on Friday said the state government has sanctioned Rs 225 crore to the Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation (Supplyco) for market intervention during the Onam season.

Balagopal said the allocation was to prevent the steep rise in prices of essential commodities during Onam. Besides the Rs 205 crore earmarked made by the state government for market intervention this financial year, an additional Rs 120 crore was sanctioned to Supplyco. Of this, Rs 100 crore was sanctioned last month.

In the previous financial year, the budget allocation for market intervention was Rs 205 crore but had released Rs 391 crore to Supplyco.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE