Thiruvananthapuram: Heavy rain is continuing in Kerala as the southwest monsoon intensified under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over the northeast Arabian Sea and north Kerala coast. The India Meteorological Department has sounded an orange alert for Pathanamthitta district on Saturday.

Nine districts- Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur are placed under yellow alert. The Met office predicted that heavy rain will continue to lash Kerala till August 20.



Yellow Alert in districts

August 17: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur

August 18: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Kannur

August 19: Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad

August 20: Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur

Mudslide in Kottayam

Heavy rain on Friday night triggered a mudslide on Koottickal-Cholathadam road in Kottayam. Traffic has been disrupted here from Saturday morning. Manorama News reported that hilly regions of Kottayam recorded heavy rainfall on Friday night.

Mudslide in Kottayam's Koottickal. Photo: Manorama News

As per records, Kottickal town received 215 mm rainfall. Following the intense rainfall, water level in the Manimala and Meenachil rivers increased.

Fisherman missing

Amid the adverse weather conditions, a fisherman went missing after a boat capsized in the sea off Thiruvananthapuram's Muthalapozhi harbour. Anchuthengu native Benedict is the person who went missing. Three others who were in the boat were rescued from drowning in the sea. The India Meteorological Department has banned fishing in Kerala and Lakshadweep coasts in view of the rough sea conditions till August 19.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Disaster Management Authority has appealed to the people to exercise extreme caution to avoid untoward incidents during lightning and strong winds.