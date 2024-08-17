Wildlife crime in Kerala: Forest dept solved only 2 out of 3656 cases so far

Kozhikode: The Kerala Forest Department's management and investigation of cases reveal significant flaws, according to data from the Hostile Activity Watch Kernel (HAWK), a specialised software system. Of the 3,656 cases related to forest crimes registered over the past four years, the courts have resolved only three.

According to HAWK, 1,019 cases are currently under court consideration, while 1,830 cases remain in various stages of investigation. Meanwhile, the Forest Department, with the assistance of HAWK, initiated training programmes aimed at preventing crimes in advance.

Authorities started recording forest-related crimes in the HAWK system on 1 August 2020. Including cases registered before this date, officials estimate the total number will rise to 5,500. Of these, 804 cases were settled, either due to insufficient evidence or through fines. These statistics highlight the slow progress in addressing forest-related cases.

Over the past four years, only two cases from the Thaliparamba range and one from the Kothamangalam range were resolved. Forest officials attribute this slow pace primarily to delays within the court system.

Meanwhile, a pilot project to monitor and prevent forest and wildlife-related offences, in association with HAWK, started at the Marayur check post in Idukki.

Number of cases

(In the order of division: total cases, under investigation, abandoned cases)

Munnar Division: 490 total, 112 under investigation, 323 abandoned, 55 settled

Wayanad Division: 251 total, 7 under investigation, 238 abandoned, 6 settled

Thrissur Division: 206 total, 35 under investigation, 156 abandoned, 15 settled

Thiruvananthapuram Division: 203 total, 56 under investigation, 80 abandoned, 67 settled

Mannarkkad Division: 203 total, 73 under investigation, 53 abandoned, 77 settled