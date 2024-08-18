Thrissur man part of Russian military group killed in Ukraine shell attack

Thrissur: A 36-year-old Thrissur native was killed in a shell attack launched by Ukraine on a Russian military group on Sunday. The deceased is Sandeep, son of Kankil Chandran, of Nayarangadi in Thrikkur. Official confirmation from the embassy is expected on Monday, according to Malayali associations in Russia.

Sandeep's family was told that the 12-member Russian patrol team he was part of was killed and that the bodies were identified at the hospital by members of the Russian Malayali Association. Official notices and photos from the authorities are expected after the weekend.

Sandeep and seven other Malayalis left for Russia through an agency in Chalakudy on April 2 this year. He had informed his family that he was working in a restaurant in Moscow. However, later he said that he was working in a canteen at a Russian military camp and was safe. His relatives reported that he later mentioned losing both his passport and phone.

There is also information that Sandeep had acquired Russian citizenship and joined the military. In Russia, there is a practice of joining the military to obtain citizenship. While this citizenship issue may complicate the repatriation of his body, the family hopes the embassy will intervene.

As Sandeep was undergoing military training as part of the Russian army, he could not stay in contact with his family. According to his Malayali friends in Russia, he couldn’t even make phone calls.

The family learned about the attack on Sandeep’s group when a message circulated in Russian Malayali WhatsApp groups. The family has filed complaints with Union Ministers S Jaishankar, Suresh Gopi, and George Kurian, requesting information about Sandeep. They have also contacted the Indian embassy in Russia through NORKA.