Wayanad landslides: CCTV footage from Mundakkai & Chooralmala show heavy rain, destruction | Video

Wayanad: CCTV footage from a church in Mundakkai and a shop in Chooralmala captured on the tragic night of the Wayanad landslides offers a harrowing glimpse into the devastation that unfloded July 30.



The footage from the Mundakkai church, which was partially destroyed by the landslide, was recovered after significant effort. It shows the intense rainfall that pounded the area on the night of the disaster. Meanwhile, footage from the shop reveals how the rushing waters swept away goods, leaving the shop in ruins.

The state government on Saturday updated the number of missing people to 119 almost three weeks after the devastating landslides in Kerala's Wayanad. Though 128 people were listed as missing initially, the numbers were updated following the completion of DNA tests. Authorities had previously stated that the missing persons list would be updated as DNA identification of bodies progressed. As of August 14, 401 DNA tests have been conducted. Delays occurred due to the difficulty of testing decomposed body parts, with identifications now being made by matching DNA with relatives.