Wayanad district admin bans visits to landslide-hit Mundakkai, Chooralmala

Kalpetta: The Wayanad District Administration has imposed a ban on visitors' entry to the landslide-affected villages of Mundakkai and Chooralmala in the district. The decision follows a spike in visitors from neighbouring districts and the states of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka due to the slight relaxation in restrictions, after a temporary suspension of the search operation.

Police barricaded the entrance of the bridge leading to the affected areas. According to District Collector Meghasree D R, only personnel from various forces, officials, volunteers, and mediapersons will be permitted to enter the villages. Residents may visit the area after informing the authorities, the district administration confirmed.

The recurring incidents of theft in the abandoned houses also pose law and order issues. In response, the police have intensified night patrol and instructed returning villagers to accompany volunteers. Most of the houses, though still standing, are at risk of collapsing at any moment.

Additionally, the Forest Department strengthened night patrol in the forested regions to prevent unauthorised entry into Punchirimattam, the origin of the landslide in the upper Mundakkai area, and Attamala.

"Additional staff have been allotted for night patrolling to prevent trespassing in both the forest and surrounding areas," said South Wayanad Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Ajith K Raman. “Tourists won't be allowed to the Soochipara waterfalls under the forest department till further orders,” DFO said in a press release.