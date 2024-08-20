Hema Commission report incomplete without naming the accused: Sara Joseph

Thrissur: Prominent Malayalam author Sara Joseph on Tuesday criticised the recently released Hema Committee report as "incomplete" due to its failure to disclose the names of the accused. "The report lacks crucial details about those responsible for the crimes, providing only information that is already known to the public," she said.

Sara Joseph stated that without identifying the perpetrators, the report cannot prompt meaningful legal or governmental action. "If the report acknowledges that crimes happened, then there must be perpetrators. How can the courts or the government take action if the names are withheld?” she said.

“There’s nothing substantial in the released portions of the report, but only assumptions that such incidents have happened before. It touches on issues we already know, like the film industry's ties to black money, alcohol, drugs, and sexual immorality, but fails to name the mafia-like group controlling it. The report describes abuses equivalent to rape based on the complaints, yet without naming those involved, legal action is impossible," she emphasised.

Sara Joseph also condemned the state government for its inaction on the report’s findings. "It is the government's duty to bring these issues to light. If crimes have been committed, the courts and the government must act immediately," she urged.

She further challenged those implicated in the report to come forward and defend themselves publicly. "If the accused wish to clear their names, they must step up and assert their innocence. Even ministers and MPs associated with the film industry have remained silent, despite their responsibility in this matter. The Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) must identify the culprits. Words of comfort and reassurances are not enough, but concrete actions must be taken to address these crimes," she concluded.