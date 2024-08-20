Wayanad landslides: CM outlines rehab plans, Onam week celebrations called off

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced on Tuesday that a final rehabilitation plan for the victims of Wayanad landslide will be chalked out in consultation with National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) experts and local representatives.

"The Chief Secretary will coordinate discussions to gather expert opinions on the matter," said Vijayan, emphasising that the process will not be delayed. In light of the tragedy, the government has decided to cancel the Onam week celebrations, the CM said.

The landslide has affected 729 families. Of these, 219 families are still in relief camps, while others have moved to rental homes or are staying with relatives. The government will provide financial assistance to those who have moved to rented accommodation and renovated 75 government quarters to house 83 families. Additionally, 123 out of 177 government-identified rental houses are ready for occupancy.

CM also provided an update on the casualties, confirming that 179 bodies have been identified, with 119 people still missing. Financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and Rs 2 lakh from the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) have been disbursed to affected families, with emergency funds of Rs 10,000 provided to 691 families.

He also stressed the need for support from banks in Kerala to assist those affected. "Many have taken agriculture, education, and housing loans. In light of their plight, a proposal was put forward to write off the loans in the State Level Bankers' Committee meeting. Banks concerned will present this at their respective boards," he said.

The Chief Minister also mentioned that EMI payments collected from landslide-affected individuals after July 30 should be refunded. Additionally, agriculture-related loans will be restructured with new loans provided under relaxed terms and conditions and with quick approval. Recovery procedures in the landslide-hit areas will be temporarily halted.

"The financial aid provided will not be considered a means to repay existing financial liabilities," clarified Vijayan.