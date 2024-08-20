Kolkata rape & murder case: CBI likely to conduct polygraph test on accused today

Kolkata: A local court on Monday granted Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) permission to conduct a polygraph test on Sanjay Roy, the key accused in the rape and murder case of a doctor here. The CBI is likey to conduct the test on Tuesday. As per norms, the accused has to be brought before a magistrate, who will ask the person if he agrees to a polygraph test. CBI sleuths had grilled the arrested accused on Monday, as the probe agency tries to ascertain whether he was alone while allegedly committing the crime.



CBI officers also questioned the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Sandip Ghosh, for the fourth consecutive day on Monday in connection with its probe into the alleged rape and murder of a doctor at the health facility. Ghosh, who reached the CBI's city office at CGO Complex in the morning, was grilled till late in the evening, an official said.

Among other queries, he was asked to specify his role after getting the news of the death of the doctor, who he had contacted thereafter and why he made the parents wait for nearly three hours before getting to see her body, the official said.

The former principal was also questioned on who had ordered renovation of rooms adjacent to the seminar hall, after the postgraduate trainee's body was found there on August 9, he said. Ghosh, who had resigned from the post on August 11, has been grilled for several hours in the last three days by officers of the central probe agency. Some of his version does not match with that of the others who are being interrogated in the case, the official said. The call records and his chat details are also being investigated.

Later in the evening, a team of CBI officers visited the RG Kar hospital to take a closer look at its Trauma Care Unit, and also collected samples.

The investigators also went to the Kolkata Police's headquarters at Lalbazar and spoke to officers who were part of the investigation when they were probing the matter, the official said.

(With PTI inputs.)