Happy to leave Union Minister post for cinema: Suresh Gopi

Actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi on Wednesday said that he would gladly step down as a Union Minister of State for Petroleum, Natural Gas, and Tourism if it did not allow him to continue acting in films. “Cinema is my passion. I would feel saved if the government relieved me of my ministerial duties to pursue it,” he said at a Kerala Film Chamber Association event held in his honour.

According to Suresh Gopi, he had approached Union Home Minister Amit Shah to request permission to act in the Mathews Thomas-directorial Ottakkomban. “When I told him I had 22 films to complete, he tossed my request letter aside but eventually granted permission,” Gopi recounted. He added that, no matter what, he will be on the set of Ottakomban starting September 6.

Gopi also mentioned that special arrangements would be necessary on the film sets so that he could fulfill his ministerial duties without interruption. He humorously suggested that at least four officials from the central government should accompany him and that the film’s producer should cover their expenses including a caravan.

Suresh Gopi remarked that he accepted the ministerial role as a note of gratitude towards the voters of Thrissur, who supported his victory in the recent Lok Sabha elections.