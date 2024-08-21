Heavy rain batters Kerala; orange alert in 6 districts today

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued an orange alert in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad predicting very heavy rainfall between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm.

Eight other districts – Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kannur and Kasaragod – are under a yellow alert (heavy rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm).

According to the weather department, heavy rain accompanied by thundershowers is likely to remain over most parts of Kerala till August 26. The IMD also warned people to avoid visiting areas prone to landslides, landslips and waterlogging during this period. Those living in vulnerable regions are advised to relocate to safer places.

Poor visibility, temporary disruption of traffic/ power due to waterlogging/ uprooting of trees, damage to crops and flash floods are the other possible impacts of heavy rain.

The weather body also forecast squally weather with wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph, gusting to 50 kmph, likely to prevail over Kerala till August 21. Due to rough sea conditions, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the Kerala-Karnataka-Lakshadweep coast till August 23.