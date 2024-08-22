Film review for money fraud: 4 including TN native held in Thrissur

Thrissur: Police have arrested four people, including a Tamil Nadu native, for defrauding a Kaipamangalam resident of Rs 46 lakh by promising handsome returns by reviewing movies. The accused are Abdul Ayub (25) of Kadakkal; Shafeer (29) of Anad, Thiruvananthapuram; Shinas (25) and Aslam (21), of Madathara, Kollam. The suspects were apprehended from Hosur in Tamil Nadu and Thiruvananthapuram.

Their method involved receiving reviews through a movie review application called 'Plex' on Telegram, promising payments at different stages. The reviewers would be then made to deposit money in a phony investment scheme saying that they would receive payment once they invest the amount.

The gang fraudulently obtained money by opening bank accounts in the names of youths and college students in other states claiming it was for share trading, and later collected ATM cards. The money obtained from the fraud was then transacted through these accounts. Police have also recovered around 18 ATM cards taken in the names of people from various states.